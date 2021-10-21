CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

CNP stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 171.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $239,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

