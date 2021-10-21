Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

