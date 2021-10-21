Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 15,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

