Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc operates as a dry van truckload carrier, which transports full trailer loads of freight from origin to destination without intermediate stops or handling. The company offers time sensitive transportation in and between the U.S. and its two trading partners, Mexico and Canada. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light.

