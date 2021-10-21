CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.24

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $103.24, with a volume of 1551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.