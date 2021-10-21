CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $81,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

