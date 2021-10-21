Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.