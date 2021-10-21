Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 53.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,023,000 after buying an additional 786,303 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

NYSE TRGP opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

