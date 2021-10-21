Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Castellum AB has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

