Carlson Capital L P Raises Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.57% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

