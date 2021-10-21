Carlson Capital L P Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,769 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

