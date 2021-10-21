Carlson Capital L P Buys New Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

