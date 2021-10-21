Carlson Capital L P Buys New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.33.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

