Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.28

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.28 and last traded at $218.69, with a volume of 7991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8,453.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

