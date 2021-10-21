Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genfit 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 308.65%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.90%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Genfit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 667.04 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -5.78 Genfit $8.86 million 19.01 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.24

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Genfit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

