Capula Management Ltd Takes $403,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 894.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 946.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.