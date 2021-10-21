Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,676 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 71.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $175.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

