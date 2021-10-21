Capula Management Ltd Invests $424,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in WD-40 by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $277.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

