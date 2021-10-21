Capula Management Ltd Invests $383,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in AGNC Investment by 391.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC opened at $16.59 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.