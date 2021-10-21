Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,339 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Masimo stock opened at $280.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.