Capula Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 220,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of LAC opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

