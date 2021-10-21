Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 671.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $235.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.71.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

