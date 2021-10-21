Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $147,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

