Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $46,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.24. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.99.

