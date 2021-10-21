Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 202,443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $75,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

