Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 643,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 266,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.