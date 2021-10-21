Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 327,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,135 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 222,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

