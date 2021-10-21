Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,836.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

