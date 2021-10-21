Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 339,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.