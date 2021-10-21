Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $82,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 3,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,783. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

