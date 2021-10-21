Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.14.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.90. 1,948,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,150. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.23.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

