Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

