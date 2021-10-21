Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.05.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 132,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,731. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

