Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider David Abery Sells 17,715 Shares

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £14,880.60 ($19,441.60).

LON CAPD traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). 81,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. Capital Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

Get Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Capital’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.