Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.03

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49.06 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 47.49 ($0.62), with a volume of 3,783,848 shares.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The firm has a market cap of £799.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.03.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

