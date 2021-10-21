CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

TSE DBM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,822. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0883333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.