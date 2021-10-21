Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

