Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Canon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Canon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

