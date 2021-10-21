Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.51

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.76. Canfor shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 4,374 shares.

CFPZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

