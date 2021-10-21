Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

