Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CP opened at C$92.05 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.73.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

