Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of CP opened at C$92.05 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.