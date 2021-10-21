Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.07.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.36. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

