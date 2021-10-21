Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

NYSE CNI opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.