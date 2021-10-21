Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.67.

CAR.UN opened at C$61.95 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.22 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.68.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

