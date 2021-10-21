Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.35.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Also, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Insiders have acquired 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032 in the last three months.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

