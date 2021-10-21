Canaccord Genuity Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

