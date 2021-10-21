Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

