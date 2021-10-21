Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,073,914 shares.The stock last traded at $26.58 and had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Cameco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.