Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $626.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.