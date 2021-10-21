Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Calix by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,984. Calix has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

